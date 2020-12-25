Watch: AAP MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh protest against farm bills inside Parliament Central Hall in presence of PM Modi

Aam Aadmi MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh on Friday protested against farm bills inside Parliament's Central Hall while PM Narendra Modi was offering tribute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians today paid floral tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries, at Central Hall in the Parliament.
AAP MPs raised slogans while PM Modi was leaving after paying tributes to Vajpayee and Malaviya.
The video which was shot during the protest is uploaded by both - Mann and Singh, in which they can be heard asking PM Modi to "withdraw the anti-farmer black laws" and role back MSPs.
The farmers' protest entered day 30 today. Yesterday the Central government asked the farmer unions to give them a time and date for the next round of discussions that will be held in Vigyan Bhawan with ministers.
Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
(With inputs from agencies)
