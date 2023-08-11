 WATCH: AAP MP Raghav Chadha Suspended From Rajya Sabha; Sanjay Singh Suspension Extended
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced in the House, "...I suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."

Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday over unruly behaviour in the House. His suspension is said to stay until the privilege committee comes with a conclusive report on his actions. In another advancement, MP Sanjay Singh's suspension was also extended until the same tenure.

Chadha Accused Of Forging 5 MP's Signatures

Announcing the suspension of Chadha, Dhankhar said, "Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges." Chadha has been accused of forging the signatures of five MPs.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Concluding Monsoon Session

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Monsoon session marred by disruptions over the Manipur violence issue.

The Upper House was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session amid an uproar by opposition members who demanded a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's a statement in the House on the situation in Manipur.

article-image
