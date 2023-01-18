WATCH: AAP MLA Mahender Goyal shows wads of cash inside Delhi Assembly, says 'was bribed I need protection, life is in danger'

e-Paper Get App
Complaining about irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Mr Goyal claimed there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him.

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Delhi: Ruling AAP MLA Mahender Goyal created a flutter in the Delhi Assembly today, showing wads of cash inside the House and claiming that a private contractor at a city government hospital tried to bribe him.

Complaining about irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Mr Goyal claimed there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him.

MLA demands action against the private contractor

The MLA further said he was not deterred by the threats and demanded action against the private contractor.

"I need protection. My life is in danger," the MLA from Delhi's Rithala told the Assembly.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the matter was serious and referred it to the petitions committee of the House.

