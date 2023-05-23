WATCH: AAP alleges misbehaviour with Dy CM Sisodia by Delhi cops while being taken to court; Police responds |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Delhi Police of misbehaviour after tweeting a video of Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday. In addition, the party has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SHAME ON DELHI POLICE & NARENDRA MODI



दिल्ली पुलिस की Manish Sisodia जी के साथ ऐसा दुर्व्यवहार करने की हिम्मत कैसे हुई?



मोदी जी आपकी तानाशाही पूरा देश देख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/VyjMRLAyAN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 23, 2023

Modi is an arrogant man: Sisodia while being taken to court

The video shows journalists questioning Manish Sisodia about the Centre's ordinance, to which he responded by attacking PM Modi. Sisodia referred to Modi as an arrogant man and alleged that he no longer believes in democracy. Sisodia indirectly accused PM Modi of imposing dictatorship in the country.

Upon hearing Sisodia's remarks, the police swiftly escorted him inside. This incident occurred while he was being taken to court for a hearing.

AAP leaders react to police's behaviour

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared the video on Twitter and raised questions about the police's treatment of Sisodia. He asked if the police had the right to mistreat him in this manner and whether they received instructions from higher authorities. Reacting to the video, Kejriwal said, "Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish ji like this? Has the police been asked from above to do this?"

क्या पुलिस को इस तरह मनीष जी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का अधिकार है? क्या पुलिस को ऐसा करने के लिए ऊपर से कहा गया है? https://t.co/izPacU6SHI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2023

Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9EU0iGkPL — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 23, 2023

Education Minister Atishi also tweeted the video and expressed shock at the policeman's behaviour towards Sisodia. She called for the immediate suspension of the officer by the Delhi Police. "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately," tweeted Atishi.

Delhi Police responds to allegations

Responding to these allegations, the Delhi Police has issued a formal statement via Twitter. "The talks of police misbehaviour with Mr. Manish Sisodia at the time of production in Rouse Avenue Court is propaganda. The police response publicised in the video was imperative from a security point of view. It is against the law to issue statements to the media by the accused in judicial custody," said Delhi Police in a statement.

Sisodia's custody extended

Meanwhile, the court has extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia until June 1. Sisodia appeared before the court after his previous judicial custody ended.