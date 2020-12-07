WATCH: 2 minor girls from PoK thank Indian troops after being repatriated via crossing point in J&K's Poonch

Two minor girls from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had crossed over to the Indian side, were successfully repatriated back to their native land on Monday.

The girls were repatriated from the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point on this day, news agency ANI reported.

According to agencies, the two girls had "inadvertently" crossed over yesterday, and Indian troops noticed them moving into the Sarla sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

The girls, reports state, have been identified as 17-year-old Laiba Zabair and 13-year-old Sana Zabair, both of who are residents of Abbasspur in PoK's Kahuta Tehsil.

After being successfully repatriated back to her native place, Laiba Zabair expressed her gratitude to the Indian Army for treating them "in a very good manner". She admitted that both of them were initially scared after being apprehended across the border, but eventually were relieved after safely returning home.