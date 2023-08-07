WATCH: 2 Men Claiming To Be UP Police Personnel Threaten Pan Seller By Wielding Gun In Uttar Pradesh

Alleged cops threatening pan seller | Twitter

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, two men who claim to be personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were threatening a pan seller. The two men were caught on camera while threatening the pan seller. They are seen in the video telling the pan seller to make pans for them with one of them holding a gun in his hand. They are seen asking the pan seller to make pans for them by pointing a gun at him late at night to which the pan seller retorts and an argument broke out between them.

Man wields gun

In the video, it can be seen that the two men approach a pan shop and ask the pan seller to make pans for them to which the pan seller denied as it was late in the night. They claimed to be cops. After an argument between the men and the pan shop owner one of them wielded a gun and started threatening the pan seller. They also abused the pan seller. He is also heard saying in the video that he is from the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uttar Pradesh Police takes cognizance

The men also threatened the pan seller by telling his colleague to call the SOG, and call the whole team. They left in a car after they noticed the an onlooker was making a video. Taking cognizance of the matter Uttar Pradesh has said that it will investigate the matter and also take action against the persons to be claiming from UP Police and threatening the pan seller in the video. Kannauj Police said that a case has been registered in connection with the matter and also necessary action will be taken.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)