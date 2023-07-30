 WATCH: 2 Dead, 52 Injured Due to Electrocution During ‘Tazia’ Procession in Amroha
The Amroha incident took place at Patei Khalsa village under the Didoli police station area, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Amroha, July 29: Two people died due to electrocution and 52 sustained burn injuries in the Didoli area here on Saturday when the music system of a "tazia" came within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires, police said.

In a sperate incident in Bareilly, seven people sustained burns when a portion of the 'tazia' came in contact with a high tension cable, officials said. The Amroha incident took place at Patei Khalsa village under the Didoli police station area, Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh said.

Six people suffered electric shock in similar incident in Sambhal

In a similar incident, around six people suffered electric shock while carrying Alam during Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. A video of the incident was doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that Alam came in contact with an electric cable and the people carrying the Alam were jolted.

article-image
WATCH: 2 Dead, 52 Injured Due to Electrocution During 'Tazia' Procession in Amroha

WATCH: 2 Dead, 52 Injured Due to Electrocution During 'Tazia' Procession in Amroha

