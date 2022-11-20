e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 11 yr old girl's narrow escape as stray dogs chase her in Ghaziabad; video goes viral

The incident took place at Ramprastha Green Society at Ghazibad's Vaishali on Thursday.

Updated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A video of a girl running from a pack of start dogs to save her life is going viral on social media. It was captured on the CCTV camera installed in housing society. The incident took place at Ramprastha Green Society at Ghazibad's Vaishali on Thursday.

In the viral video, the girl can be seen running towards her society as the dogs aggressively chase her. A dog then jumps on the girl and grabs her t-shirt. Fortunately, she success in getting inside the society before the dogs could hurt her.

Later, two security guards rush outside the society to chase the dogs away.

