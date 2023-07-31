 WATCH: 10 Shops Gutted After Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Market In Gurugram
About a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and it took them four hours to completely put out the fire. The incident took place around at around 1.30 a.m.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Massive Fire Engulfs Furniture Market In Gurugram | Twitter

Gurugram, July 31: At least 10 shops were gutted after a major fire engulfed a furniture market in Gurugram's Sector-47, officials said on Monday, adding that there were no casualties. About a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and it took them four hours to completely put out the fire. The incident took place around at around 1.30 a.m.

According to the fire officials, a police rider in the area noticed the incident. By the time the firefighters reached the spot, the blaze had engulfed the whole market. An electrical short circuit in a shop is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Although investigations are underway to access the losses and damage caused, there are no reports of casualties. "When we reached the spot, around eight to 10 shops were engulfed in fire. Fire tenders were immediately called from different fire stations. As shops had cylinders and furniture inside, the fire spread rapidly through the market," said a fire official.

Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director (Technical) of the Fire Department, said a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. Overall losses are estimated to be in crores of rupees by the owners.

