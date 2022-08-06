WATCH: 1 dead after CISF jawan fires inside Kolkata's Indian Museum | Video Screengrab

Kolkata: After struggling for over one and a half hours, Kolkata Police on Saturday managed to arrest the CISF jawan who started firing at least 15-20 rounds of bullets at 6:30 pm inside Indian Museum in Kolkata, killing one ASI and critically injuring another officer.

In yet another incident of shootout in the heart of Kolkata, one Mishra who is the head constable of CISF suddenly started firing inside the Indian Museum premises with AK 47, killing one ASI Ranjit Sarangi and injuring one Command Rank Officer.

Soon after the incident happened, both of them were rushed to SSKM hospital where Sarangi succumbed to his injury.

According to Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, the matter will be probed and the actual reason of the shootout will be determined.

However, while the accused was being taken out from the Museum premises, he was seen waving his hands to the people.

According to Museum sources, the shootout happened due to personal issues.

“The accused is the resident of Odisha who had lost his father a couple of days back and despite applying for leave it was not granted. The dead CISF ASI is also a resident of Odisha. This shootout is likely to be due to personal issues,” said Museum sources.

The police sources confirmed that the accused had agreed to talk to the police but his only condition was that no one will go near him with arms.

“A group of people listening to him went to talk to him without arms. In the backup, another group of people with arms and tear gas was ready behind if he opens fire,” said the police sources.

The police were also seen announcing that no one should enter the premises and were also seen wearing bullet proof jackets. The electricity of the area where the accused was standing was turned off and tear gas was fired before the police force entered to talk to him.

Workers of the museum asked the authorities to assure protection of the staff and visitors.

It is pertinent to mention that the CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.