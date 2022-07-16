'Was sleeping during farmers' protests': TMC slams 'Kisan Putra' Jagdeep Dhankhar after BJP chooses him as its VP candidate

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday announced the name of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Addressing the media, Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a "kisan putra" (farmer's son) who established himself as a "people's governor".

“Overcoming all hurdles including the economic hardships, Dhankhar has been in public life for several years and has served several posts. So, NDA has decided Dhankhar to be its vice presidential candidate,” said Nadda, adding that soon the date of his filing of nomination will be decided.

Earlier this day, Dhankhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Dhankhar has always been in loggerheads with ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal and has always been vocal against the ruling party ever since he became the Governor in 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on several occasions written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to change the Governor of Bengal. In the letter, Mamata had also mentioned that the Governor's ‘interference’ is hampering the work of state government.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be commenting on Dhankhar being chosen as NDA’s vice presidential candidate.

“Those who just tweet on issues and insult the Constitution cannot be for people. When there was farmers’ agitation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was sleeping, how can he be Krishi Putra,” questioned Sen.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that TMC supremo will discuss on the vice presidential election on July 21 after which she will give a comment.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that may be this decision can be an ‘understanding’ with the Bengal government.

“Maybe the picture of understanding of state and Centre is getting clear. Mamata Banerjee wanted to remove the Governor and removing Dhankhar can be a part of giving relief to the Bengal government. Through this, Modi also gave a message to the voters of Rajasthan,” said Chakraborty.