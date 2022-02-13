'Was run by BJP from Centre': Priyanka Gandhi takes jibe at former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

New Delhi: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra broke her silence on the Amarinder Singh government in Punjab, saying it was "changed" as it was "being run by the BJP from the Centre". Without mentioning Singh - a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family, Gandhi Vadra said, "We knew something was going wrong. Hence we changed the leadership".

"We got Charanjit Singh Channi, who is one among you. He knows and feels your issues," added the senior Congress leader while campaigning in Punjab today.

This is the first time either of the Gandhi siblings -- who all along backed Navjot Sidhu through his rebellion against former Punjab CM- broke their silence on the change of guard in Punjab



Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:16 PM IST