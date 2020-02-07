'Was Nehru communal, did he wanted a Hindu Rashtra': PM Modi to Congress

New Delhi: PM Modi, known for his aversion to the Nehru-Gandhi family, on Thursday invoked Jawaharlal Nehru in support of CAA and pointed out that India’s first prime minister was himself in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan.
‘I want to ask the Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal, or did he want a Hindu Rashtra?" With the CAA controversy as backdrop, the prime minister gave a detailed account of Nehru's policies on minorities in Pakistan after Partition.
In his own inimitable way PM Modi also suggested that a line was drawn on the map and India was divided into two merely because someone (read Nehru) aspired to become the Prime Minister of India.
‘‘However, after the Partition, the manner in which Hindus, Sikhs and other minorities were persecuted is unimaginable," PM Modi said, replying to a debate on the President's speech.
