'Was genuinely confused': Congress' Pawan Khera on referring to PM as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is in the news again for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a Congress press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row, party spokesperson Pawan Khera referred to the Prime Minister as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi. However, later clarified that he was genuinely confused about the PM's middle name.

While speaking to reporters, Khera said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC then what is the problem with Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi?

However, after making the statement, Khera asked those present around him whether he had got the Prime Ministers' middle name correct.

In a tweet later on, Khera clarified that he was genuinely confused about the PM's name.

I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das…. https://t.co/ugLYnLiAYw — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 17, 2023

However, despite this, many on Twitter criticised the Congress spokesperson for "insulting" the PM.

. @Pawankhera has become so desperate to prove his credentials & worth to his bosses that he has stooped to slandering the Honourable Prime Minister's father. Absolutely Disgusting!!



लगे रहिये पवन जी, आपकी तपस्या में कोई कमी न रह जाए!!!



. pic.twitter.com/DzPJUoHNFb — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) February 19, 2023

People embarrassed to use own family’s name eg;‘Rajiv ‘Firoze’ Ghandy, Sonia ‘Stefano’ Ghandy, Priyanka ‘Robert’ Vadra. PIDIS are ridiculing one who uses his legacy with pride.

यह मज़ाक़ बहुत भारी पड़ेगा। मनीशंकर अइयर के बाद अब @Pawankhera ने कब्र खोदी है. pic.twitter.com/OyzgcS9lC1 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 20, 2023

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg Row, Congress and opposition parties have demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in this matter, however, no committee has been formed so far.

