'Was genuinely confused': Congress' Pawan Khera on referring to PM as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Pawan Khera | PTI
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera is in the news again for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a Congress press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row, party spokesperson Pawan Khera referred to the Prime Minister as Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi. However, later clarified that he was genuinely confused about the PM's middle name.

While speaking to reporters, Khera said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC then what is the problem with Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi?

However, after making the statement, Khera asked those present around him whether he had got the Prime Ministers' middle name correct.

In a tweet later on, Khera clarified that he was genuinely confused about the PM's name.

However, despite this, many on Twitter criticised the Congress spokesperson for "insulting" the PM.

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg Row, Congress and opposition parties have demanded the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in this matter, however, no committee has been formed so far.

Read Also
Kerala: Congress mulls legal action after detention of its workers in Kozhikode
article-image

