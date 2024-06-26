 'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case

'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam. The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was bound to be arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case as the agency had presented incriminating documents against him in court.

The documents presented before the court in the excise policy "scam" established that Kejriwal was the "mastermind" behind it. The excise policy was formulated under his supervision and a "big scam" was committed, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told PTI Videos.

There was no immediate reaction from Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on his arrest by the CBI or the BJP's claims.

Read Also
CBI Arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case
article-image

Delhi Court Allows CBI To Formally Arrest CM Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam. The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Husband Brutally Thrashes Wife In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument On Busy Road In Jhansi

Video: Husband Brutally Thrashes Wife In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument On Busy Road In Jhansi

'Om Birla's Decisions In Last 5 Years As Lok Sabha Speaker Strengthened Democracy,' Says Union...

'Om Birla's Decisions In Last 5 Years As Lok Sabha Speaker Strengthened Democracy,' Says Union...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Terms Emergency As 'Dark Days'; Opposition Irked

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Terms Emergency As 'Dark Days'; Opposition Irked

'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case

'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Manish Sisodia, Report Says 'Followed Instructions...

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal Blames Manish Sisodia, Report Says 'Followed Instructions...