'Was Bound To Happen,' Says Delhi BJP After CBI Arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Police Case

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was bound to be arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case as the agency had presented incriminating documents against him in court.

The documents presented before the court in the excise policy "scam" established that Kejriwal was the "mastermind" behind it. The excise policy was formulated under his supervision and a "big scam" was committed, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told PTI Videos.

There was no immediate reaction from Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on his arrest by the CBI or the BJP's claims.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court allowed the CBI to formally arrest Kejriwal in the alleged excise scam. The CBI arrested Kejriwal after Special Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order.

Kejriwal has been in prison since April 1 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Kejriwal government in July 2022 after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its formulation and implementation.