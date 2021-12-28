'Was always ultra-careful. Yet': TMC MP Derek O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tested positive for COVID-19 virus on Tuesday. He took to Twitter to share the news and urged people who have come in contact with him to seek medical advice.

"Have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.", he wrote.

(This is a developing story)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:50 AM IST