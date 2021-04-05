Warning Bells: India records highest ever single-day COVID-19 case rise since pandemic began; active cases cross 7.41 lakh

India on Monday recorded over one lakh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year. With this, India entered the list of countries, along with the US, to report more than 1 lakh cases in a day.

Facing the worst wave of the pandemic yet, India reported more than 1,03,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,25,89,067, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 1,65,101 on Monday with 478 new fatalities, the ministry data showed. Registering a steady increase for the 26th straight day, the number of active cases surged to 7,41,830, accounting for 5.89 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,93,749 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,91,05,163 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

