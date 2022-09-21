Waqf Board corruption case: Delhi police arrests another close aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan from Telangana

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan | ANI

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested another close associate of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

The arrested person is identified as Kausar Imam Siddiqui alias Laddan, and was apprehended from Telangana.

On Saturday, a Delhi court sent Khan to four-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch in Waqf Board corruption case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order came on a plea moved by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), which said it needed to interrogate Khan for a thorough investigation.

The ACB had on Friday arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises.

They said during the searches, the ACB team was allegedly attacked by Khan's relatives and others known to the Okhla MLA outside his residence. An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoings in the board. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government. The ACB had issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020.

(This is a developing story...)