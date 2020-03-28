Want to watch Ramayan Online? Here's how you can do it

Well, after talks with the rightsholders, mythological TV show Ramayana and Mahabharata will be testecast on air beginning Saturday and will during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, it has now been confirmed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast.

Earlier, people expressed their love for these mythological TV shows and said that it should be telecast once again to keep people entertained amid the nationwide lockdown. After several rounds of talks, it was decided that it will be telecast on TV from March 28.

Earlier, Union Minister Prakash Zavadekar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm.”

In addition to watching on TV, you can also watch the show on their app Newsonair. To watch the show on the app all you need do is scan the QR codes given below for android and iPhone users. The app is available on play store as well as app store.