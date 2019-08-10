Want to plant trees on all deforested hills: Valentina Elangbam

India

Kakching: Valentina Elangbam, a 9-year-old from Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district has been made the ambassador of "Chief Minister's Green Manipur Mission" after a video of her crying over axing of trees, that she had planted, went viral.

Elangbam said that she feels hurt when people cut down trees. She even aspires to become a forest officer in future. "I planted those trees four years ago and had been taking care of them like my own brothers. I had planted them with love," Elangbam told ANI.

"It hurt me so much when I found they were cut down when I returned from school. I want to become a Forest Officer and plant trees on all deforested hills," she added.

