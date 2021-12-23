'Want to make Kolkata best city in country', says Mamata Banerjee as she nominates Firhad Hakim as new mayor of KMC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again nominated Firhad Hakim as the Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Addressing the party leaders and newly elected councilors, the TMC supremo said that all the party members should be grounded and no one should do any lobbying.

“Everyone should be humble and should address the problems of people. I will take a report card after every six months and those who fail to deliver the state government and the party will take stern action against them. I want to make Kolkata the best city in the country,” said Mamata while raising the question of accountability of the leaders.

Notably, Atin Ghosh is nominated as deputy mayor and along with Ghosh with a total number of 13 leaders including Debasish Kumar, Debabrata Majumdar, Tarak Singh new Member Mayor in Council (MMIC) is also formed.

Giving special stress on women empowerment, Mamata claimed that out of 16 committees nine are women chairmen.

“There is one party which is TMC which is ruled by Ma Maati Manush. The women are given more emphasis. Those who have won as an individual party will not be taken back in TMC as they have sabotaged the party,” claimed the chief minister.

Incidentally, the councilors will be taking oath on Friday and the Mayor will be taking oath on December 27.

Getting a new charge, Hakim said that he will work under the ‘dream’ of Mamata Banerjee.

“For me nothing is more important than Mamata Banerjee. Her dreams and vision had developed the state. I will work till my last breath to implement the instructions of the supremo. Like every other problem this time I am sure that we will also curb the Omicron variant in the city,” said Hakim.

TMC MP Mala Roy who is incidentally nominated as the KMC chairperson to oversee the works done by the KMC body said not just TMC she will ensure that all the opposition councilors also "shoulder their responsibility properly".

Welcoming the review of KMC works after every six months by the party supremo, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh claimed that such a review meeting should be done so as to ‘improve’ the quality of the work.

“Those who religiously work for the people should not be afraid and those who are lazy will now work due to the review after every six months,” mentioned Ghosh.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:04 PM IST