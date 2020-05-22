Want to help people hit by Cyclone Amphan? Here are the contact details and groups you can donate to in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan whipped through West Bengal on Wednesday, leaving destruction in its wake. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state, taking an aerial survey of the situation, and holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While the full extent of the damage caused by the cyclone has not yet been calculated, earlier on Friday Banerjee had said that state had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore in the fiercest cyclone to hit the state in over 100 years.

The death toll from the calamity stands at 80, and lakhs of people were rendered homeless as the cyclone cut a swathe through half-a-dozen districts of West Bengal, blowing away shanties, uprooting thousands of trees and swamping low-lying areas. In some parts of the state, survivors were left with houses reduced to debris and water-filled farmlands.

Over 5,000 trees, beside a few hundred electric posts, traffic signals and police kiosks have been uprooted in and around Kolkata, said Mayor Firhad Hakim.

"The prime minister has announced Rs 1,000 crore emergency fund... what is the package I do not know. I have told him that we will give him the details. It will take some time to assess the overall situation, but the damage is worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore," she said.

Here's what you can do if you want to contribute to the relief measures. Below we’ve listed out several organisations what you can donate to or volunteer for. For many of them, there are phone numbers given so that you can directly get in touch with the concerned individuals.

1. West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund: http://wbfin.nic.in/New_Fin/HomePage.aspx

2. JU Commune: http://www.jucommune.org/

a. Hindol Mazumdar: 8902712637

b. Sourav Sahoo: 9051712203

c. Angana Kundu: 9874829895

d. Anuska Paul: 9123887617

e. Avik Das: 8116454727

3. Humans of Patuli Neighbourhood Covid/Amphan support team: https://www.facebook.com/HumansOfPatuli

a. Utsarjana Mutsuddi: 9836302826

4. Ebong Alap (Sundarbans): www.ebongalap.org

a. Sarmistha Dutta Gupta +91 85828 74273

5. Shramajeebi Swasthya:

a. Dr. Punyabrata Goon +919830922194

b. Dr. Arjun Dasgupta +919748765779

c. Dr. Koushik Lahiri +919830036112

d. Dr. Rajiv Pandey +917980683401

e. Dr. Sanjoy Holme Choudhury +919830279384

f. Dr. Sourav Talukdar +919038704202

g. wbdoctorsforum@gmail.com

h. shramajibiswasthya@gmail.com

6. Amphan Super Cyclone Response by Quarantined Student-Youth Network (North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Midnapore):

https://www.facebook.com/groups/qsynetwork/?hc_location=ufi

The group is also looking for volunteers. You can sign up here:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfaGtQc6DTH2xcV2DuCvMlgilMCoxYmtHyFPY7X4NXGnxQvhA/viewform

6. Rural Healthcare Foundation: https://www.ruralhealthcarefoundation.com/donate-page

7. Sabuj Sangha: https://sabujsangha.org/donate.html

8. Mukti (Sunderbans): https://muktiweb,org/product/donate-amphan

9. Give A Little - Ektu Deen: https://www.facebook.com/GiveALittleEktuDeen/

a. Aditi Roy Ghatak - +91 98300 22504

b. aroyghatak1956@gmail.com

10. Medical Service Centre: https://www.facebook.com/medicalservicecentreCC/posts/2937482622996218?__tn__=H-R

11. Asha for Education: https://www.facebook.com/donate/703505203769220/10158262816863187/

12. Goonj:

You can donate funds here: http://goonj.org/donate

For materials: https://goonj.org/dropping-centres/