Want to go a doctor in Kejriwal's Delhi? These are the documents you need for identity proof

Health and Family Welfare Department of Delhi Government has ordered that all the hospitals operating under Government of NCT of Delhi and all the private hospitals and nursing home shall ensure that only bona fide residents of NCT of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals.

In an order dated June 7, Delhi Government said that it has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last few days in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumables and infrastructure.

"And, whereas, It has been observi, that there has been a surge in the number ot positive cases COVID-19 in the last few days m Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumables & infrastructure," the order stated.

"In exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, it is hereby ordered that all the hospitals operating under Government of NCT of Delhi and all the private hospitals and nursing home shall ensure that only bona fide residents of NCT of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals. However, treatment relating to transplantation, oncology, neurosurgeries will continue to function for all patients, irrespective of the place of residence. Also, any Medico-Legal victims of road accidents, acid-attack happening within NCT of Delhi will continue for all patients, irrespective of place of residence," the order reads.

Here is a list of document that you will need if one needs to get hospitalised in Delhi:

1. Voter ID

2. Bank/ Kisan/ Post Office current Passbook, or

3. Patient Ration Card / Passport / Driving license / Income Tax Return filed or Assessment Order, or

4. Latest Water/ Telephone/ Electricity / Gas Connection Bill for that address, either in the name of the patient or that of his / her immediate relation like parents etc. or

5. Postal department's post received / delivered in the Ntient's name at the given address.

6. In the case of minors, above-mentioned documents in the name of parents', or

7. Adhar card made prior to 7th June 2020.