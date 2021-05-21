Want to get verified on Twitter? Here's how you can apply

To all the bloggers, influencers, media persons, celebs, politicians and others waiting to be verified on Twitter, here's some good news for you. Twitter has rolled its new verification process that allows users to apply for the blue badge.

"Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source" the official handle of Twitter tweeted.