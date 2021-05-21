Want to get verified on Twitter? Here's how you can apply

To all the bloggers, influencers, media persons, celebs, politicians and others waiting to be verified on Twitter, here's some good news for you. Twitter has rolled its new verification process that allows users to apply for the blue badge.
"Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source" the official handle of Twitter tweeted.
Earlier, in 2017, Twitter had closed the applications to public over misinterpration of the badge as an endorsement.
Twitter said that over the past several months, they have been working to bring clarity to the verification eligibility criteria and launched a new policy shaped by public feedback.
"We also started enforcing that policy by automatically removing the verified badge from accounts that no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete," it said.
Who’s eligible?
To qualify for verification, you must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:
Government
Companies, brands and organizations
News organizations and journalists
Entertainment
Sports and gaming
Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals
Other criteria
Your account has to be active and complete too!
The account has a profile name and image
You’ve logged into it in the last 6 months
The account has a confirmed email address or phone number
No 12-hour or 7-day lockouts for violating our rules in the past 12 months
How can you apply to get verified?
You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings!
Once you've opened the application link under “Verified” in your account settings:
1. Select the eligible category matches your account
2. Choose how you’d like to confirm your identity
3. Submit the request and Twitter will let you know when you can expect a decision
"Over the next few weeks, everyone on Twitter will start to see the new verification application directly in the Account Settings tab. If you don’t see this update immediately today, don’t worry! We're gradually rolling it out to everyone to ensure that we can review applications in a timely manner," it said.
Who's not eligible?
Parody, newsfeed, commentary, & unofficial fan accounts
Pets & fictional characters
Accounts associated with coordinated harmful activity/hateful content
Accounts that have violated our Platform manipulation & spam policy
