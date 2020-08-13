Want to change your board exam results? CBSE releases circular with eligibility, guidelines and other details

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown had left many students in the lurch as examinations could not be completed on time. While the various boards had initially postponed the exams and announced fresh dates, this course of action was soon abandoned.

Exams were cancelled and more recently, results were declared for the students of various boards. The CBSE had, at the time of cancellation announced that for Class 12 students it would give an option to be marked on the basis of an internal assessment, or to appear for exams at a later date.

Now, further details have come to light. According to the CBSE, it is being proposed that optional exams to improve performance in the Class 12 board exams be held in September. The dates will be announced soon, the board said.