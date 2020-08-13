Want to change your board exam results? CBSE releases circular with eligibility, guidelines and other details

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown had left many students in the lurch as examinations could not be completed on time. While the various boards had initially postponed the exams and announced fresh dates, this course of action was soon abandoned.
Exams were cancelled and more recently, results were declared for the students of various boards. The CBSE had, at the time of cancellation announced that for Class 12 students it would give an option to be marked on the basis of an internal assessment, or to appear for exams at a later date.
Now, further details have come to light. According to the CBSE, it is being proposed that optional exams to improve performance in the Class 12 board exams be held in September. The dates will be announced soon, the board said.
Sharing separate circulars, the CBSE has also outlined the eligibility details for both private students and the candidates appearing through schools.
Those who fall into the below-mentioned categories would have to submit their forms online at http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/private/index.html.
Details in respect of students who are eligible to apply will be auto-generated in the online system. If a candidate makes wrong entries in their application form or submits false information the form would be rejected, the Board cautioned.
Information about the date for downloading the admit card will be given later on, and the candidates will be able to download the Admit Card from the official website (www.cbse.nic.in).
Regular candidates of CBSE affiliated schools who have appeared for the February-March 2020 examination and were placed under Compartment should approach the school from which they have appeared in Class XII or X examination, 2020.
The CBSE also released a third notice for regular candidates wishing to give optional examinations.
Candidates of Class XII whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme in the subjects for which examination was scheduled from 1st July 2020 to 15th July 2020 and wish to improve their performance are eligible to appear for the Optional examination. Such students will approach their schools so that schools can submit their LOC, the Board said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)