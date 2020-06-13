Want to become a Congress spokesperson? Here's how you can be on TV

The Congress on Saturday launched the #SpeakUpWarriors campaign for its followers in a bid to choose a spokesperson for the party.

This campaign comes a month after the Congress launched the ‘Speak Up India’ campaign to raise public support for the people suffering due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Through the Speak Up Warriors drive, the party has asked people to post their videos raising awareness on the issues suggested by the party. The best video maker will get a chance to represent the Indian National Congress on a television news channel.

People can send their videos to SpeakupIndia@inc.in or upload a video by tagging the Congress on social media.

Party's National Coordinator of Digital Communications & Social Media, Gaurav Pandhi tweeted: "here is a chance for you all to become the spokesperson of INC."

"Make a video of yourself talking about the issues we raise, tag on any of our platforms and use the hashtag- #SpeakUpWarriors and keep doing it regularly, who knows you might be on TV in coming days?", he added.

