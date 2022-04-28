Want to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan 'without delay': Congress leader Sachin Pilot's demand to Sonia Gandhi

In the latest development in Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot who has been eyeing chief minister's post for a while, the leader has told party interim president Sonia Gandhi to make him the CM without any delay, even as Rajasthan is far by a year from assembly elections, according to NDTV.

Sachin Pilot has reportedly told Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan may be lost in the same way as Punjab, where Charanjit Singh Channi's appointment as Chief Minister proved to be an fail in the election. Congress failed miserably to retain its power in the state.

Elections are due in Rajasthan in December 2023. Mr Pilot reportedly has warned his bosses that any delay in a change of guard will lead to a repeat of Punjab.

However, current CM and senior leader Ashok Gehlot has already proved he will do whatever it takes to stay in power.

"My resignation is always with Sonia Gandhi," he had told reporters on Sunday, while heading to a leadership meeting on election strategist Prashant Kishor.

Notably, the Congress reportedly had also offered to make Pilot the chief of the Rajasthan Congress - a post he has already held.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:00 PM IST