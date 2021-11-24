e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

'Want roads like Katrina Kaif's cheeks' says new appointed Rajasthan minister

The recently appointed minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was in the constituency and was interacting with people.
Manish Godha
Recently appointed minister Rajendra Singh Gudha | Photo: PTI

Recently appointed minister Rajendra Singh Gudha | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan has got its edition of Lalu Prasad Yadav who once said that he wants roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks. Now a minister of the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan wants roads like 'Katrina Kaif’s cheeks' in his constituency. The video of the minister is getting viral.

The recently appointed minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was in the constituency and was interacting with people. Some officials were also there to welcome him.

Gudha asked officials to make good quality roads like the cheeks of Hema Malini but then said that Hema Malini is old now and asked the public which actress is there nowadays and when public told the name of Katrina Kaif.

The minister said, 'I want roads like Katrina’s cheeks in my constituency.’

Gudha was recently inducted into the council of ministers in Rajasthan as an MoS and is the only out of 6 Congress turned BSP MLAs to become a minister.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:12 PM IST
