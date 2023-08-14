'Want Priyanka Gandhi To Contest Lok Sabha Polls, I Will Enter Politics At The Right Time': Robert Vadra (WATCH)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Monday (August 14) said that he would want Priyanka Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha Elections and said that the Parliament will be the right place for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to raise issues. Speaking on constant speculations about him joining politics, Robert Vadra said that he would join politics at the right time and the right way and not for ulterior motives. Robert Vadra's comment expressing support for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting the Lok Sabha elections comes at a time when party leaders and even several leaders from other political parties are of the opinion that she should enter the electoral field ahead of 2024 general elections.

Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra also spoke on Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had named Robert Vadra during the no-confidence debate in the Lok Sabha. Smriti Irani, replying to Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, had hit back at Rahul over his remarks on business tycoon Gautam Adani and Narendra Modi government by showing a photo of Adani and Vadra. Robert Vadra had then asked Smriti Irani in a Facebook post to not make allegations on him and asked the BJP leader to "stop being obsessed" with him.

Watch: Robert Vadra talking about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and his political plans.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanjay Raut says Priyanka Gandhi should contest from Varanasi

On Sunday (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) camp Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that Priyanka Gandhi should contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Varanasi seat, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "If Priyanka Gandhi fights from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi and Amethi is tough for BJP," said Sanjay Raut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)