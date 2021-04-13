Want PM Modi to discuss something during Mann Ki Baat? Here's how you can pitch a topic

Every month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual discussion on a slew of topics, from recent socio-cultural developments to the work and efforts of citizens. Disseminated via radio, the program steers clear of conventionally political topics - a fact that Modi had earlier said was deliberate. And as each episode draws closer, listeners make the topics on their mind clear via letters, online comments, phone calls and more.

"When 'Mann Ki Baat' commenced, I had firmly decided that it would carry nothing political, or any praise for the government, nor Modi for that matter anywhere. The greatest bulwark in ensuring adherence to my resolve have been you," the Prime Minister had said some time ago while addressing the 50th episode of the programme.

Keeping this in mind, if you have a topic that you want the Prime Minister to expound upon, the process is quite simple. One can dial 1800-11-7800 to convey their thoughts or log on to the mygov.in portal. People can leave comments on the portal or create an account and log in to participate. With the upcoming episode slated to air on April 25, the last date for participation is April 22.