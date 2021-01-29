Walkouts, placards and more: Ruckus in Parliament amid Prez Kovind's address as Opposition parties extend support to protesting farmers

The Budget Session commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament amid 20 opposition parties boycotting the event and Congress member Ravneet Singh raising slogans against the government on farmers' issue.

Following tradition, the President began Budget Session 2021 with his address at 11 a.m. at the Central Hall of Parliament highlighting the government's plan, policy and vision for the next financial year as well as the steps taken during pandemic.

The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party also joined the 16 opposition parties, who boycotted the President's Address over the manner in which the three farm laws were passed.

Members of various opposition parties on Friday raised slogans in Lok Sabha demanding repeal of the three new farm laws.