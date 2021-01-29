Walkouts, placards and more: Ruckus in Parliament amid Prez Kovind's address as Opposition parties extend support to protesting farmers

The Budget Session commenced on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament amid 20 opposition parties boycotting the event and Congress member Ravneet Singh raising slogans against the government on farmers' issue.
Following tradition, the President began Budget Session 2021 with his address at 11 a.m. at the Central Hall of Parliament highlighting the government's plan, policy and vision for the next financial year as well as the steps taken during pandemic.
The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party also joined the 16 opposition parties, who boycotted the President's Address over the manner in which the three farm laws were passed.
Members of various opposition parties on Friday raised slogans in Lok Sabha demanding repeal of the three new farm laws.
As soon as the House paid tributes to late Union minister Suresh Angadi and 26 former members, including Jaswant Singh, Tarun Gogoi, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel and Ram Vilas Paswan, members from the Congress, DMK and the Left parties entered the Well of the House raising slogans.
Shiv Sena members were raising slogans from their seats.
The opposition members were demanding repeal of the three new farm laws. They were also demanding that obituary be paid to the farmers who have died during the agitation by farmers against the legislations.
Over 20 opposition parties boycotted the president's address to the joint sitting of Parliament in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was present in the House when his colleagues were raising slogans in the Well near the Speaker's podium.
Speaker Om Birla urged the agitating members to return to their seats and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, including distancing norms.
The farmers' protest on Delhi borders for over two months echoed in Parliament on Friday as Congress MP Ravneet Bittu raised slogans in their favour during President Ram Nath Kovind address.
Bittu earlier arrived in the Central Hall and took a seat. During the President's address to the members of both the Houses, he first shot videos on his mobile phone and then stood up to assert that "what is happening with farmers is not good".
The Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana in Punjab spoke about the government's policies related to farmers, mentioning the three new farm laws enacted in September 2020. He then appealed to the Union government to repeal the three laws, one of the main demands of the protesters.
After speaking for some time, Bittu twice raised the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Before moving out of the Central Hall, he again shouted 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.
MP Hanuman Beniwal on Friday demanded the repeal of the three laws. Beniwal tweeted a video showing him displaying a placard and raising the slogan "Repeal all three black laws" during the President's address.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)