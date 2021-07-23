'Walk the talk': Rajya Sabha manages only a 4-hour discussion on COVID-19; Chairman Naidu slams slow pace

Chaotic scenes have followed since the Parliament convened for the Monsoon Session earlier this week. With repeated adjournments, protests from furious Opposition leaders and more, not much else has been achieved. According to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu the Upper House of Parliament has only managed to conduct a single four-hour discussion on issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the reply of the concerned Minister.

"Since that discussion could take place, leaders and members could place on record their views and concerns over management of pandemic besides highlighting shortcomings and suggesting a way forward. Therein lies beauty of such discussions. Why not have more of them in House?" he wanted to know.

The Vice President said on Friday that he was "deeply distressed" by this turn of events. "Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy," he added.

Naidu urged the Parliamentarians to "walk the talk", reminding that all sections of the House had previously expressed their desire to have a productive session. "But the course of events over the last few days brought out the gap between noble intentions and real actions. It is despairing," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.