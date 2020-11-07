'Wake up': US presidential election has a lesson for Congress in India, says Sanjay Jha

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday said there is a lesson for India’s Grand Old Party to learn from the US Presidential elections as Democrats huddled together and worked hard to not repeat the mistakes of 2016.
"Hats off to the Democrats who huddled together and worked hard to not repeat the mistakes of 2016. They successfully stopped Donald Trump," Jha said.
He added: "There is a lesson here for India’s Grand Old Party, the Congress. The first step : wake up!"
His tweet came as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looked set to unseat President Donald Trump.
As of Friday night, Biden had 264 of the 538 electoral college votes. He requires another six electoral college votes to reach the magical number of 270, to be declared elected as the next US president.
Given that counting of votes has not concluded in some key battleground states, Biden refrained from declaring victory but exuded confidence that he will be the winner when final results are out.
Commenting on possible Biden win, Jha said, "Great news today. Joe Biden likely to become President-elect by today or the weekend. Roger Federer is back on the practise courts."
He had also taken a jibe at the BJP for its support to Trump.
"The ultimate diplomatic snafu: The Indian right-wing NDA government campaigned for Republican US President Donald Trump: Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar. We have egg on our face, a monumental embarrassment," he said.
He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston, Texas last year.
