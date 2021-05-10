'Waiting for your kind intervention': Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Prez Ram Nath Kovind to convene a special session over COVID-19 crisis

Owing to an alarming situation in India with the emergence of second wave of COVID-19, Congress leader from West Bengal, Adhi Ranjan Chowdhury has written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to convene a special session of the Parliament to address the current crisis situation of the pandemic outbreak.

Adhi Ranjan Chowdhury in a letter to the President of India wrote, Corona pandemic in the country is in a grave situation and you must be well informed about the exact scenario.

"In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscious to convene a special (covid crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of number of constituency and each Member of Parliament represents his/her constituency from respective state has something to say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease lives of suffering people," he wrote further.

The Narendra Modi-led Central govt has been facing utter criticism from corners of country and world for handling the pandemic situation in the country. Although the country has extended help by providing vaccines to other countries but the government has faced backlash for not being able to help its own states in crisis situation.