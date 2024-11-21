'Waiting For Modiji To Call Trump For Help?' TMC MP Mahua Moitra Slams Adani Group On 'Indictment' In US

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | X

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday questioned the silence of BJP supporters and the Adani Group regarding the criminal indictment of the conglomerate in the US.

Taking to X, the TMC MP said, "Silence from both Bhakts & Adani Group. Waiting for Modiji to dial Donald Trump to help sort it out?!"

Earlier today, Mahua criticised SEBI, India's market regulator, saying, "Good morning Ms. Madhabi 'No Proof Against Adani' Buch. Good morning, spineless, compromised SEBI."

Sharing the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) press release on the Adani Group, she added, "Here is the SEC press release detailing your bro’s dealings."

Mahua's remarks against the Adani Group follow the announcement by the United States Justice Department and the SEC, which issued a criminal indictment and civil complaint against Gautam Adani and other company associates on Wednesday.

Adani Responds

After the indictment in the US, the Adani Group decided to cancel its $600 million bond offering.

In an official statement, Adani Green said: "The United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission have issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani."

"The United States Department of Justice has also included our Board member, Vneet Jaain, in the criminal indictment. In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have decided not to proceed with the proposed USD-denominated bond offerings," the statement added.

As a result of this development, several shares of the conglomerate started Thursday's trading session with significant losses.