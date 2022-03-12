'Wait to call COVID-19 pandemic has reached its endemic stage', says Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society

We should still wait to call the COVID-19 pandemic has reached its endemic stage, said Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, reported ANI

He added, 'A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can't declare that we're done with the pandemic.'

On Wednseday, WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also insisted that the pandemic is far from over, two years after he first used the term to wake the world up to the emerging threat of COVID-19. Two years on, he lamented how the virus was still evolving and surging in some parts of the world.

“Two years later, more than six million people have died,” Tedros said in his latest press briefing.

“The virus continues to evolve, and we continue to face major obstacles in distributing vaccines, tests and treatments everywhere they are needed,” Tedros said.

The WHO says unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments remains rampant and is prolonging the pandemic.



Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:33 PM IST