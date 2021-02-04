'Waah ji Maharaj waah': Congress' Digvijaya Singh showers praise on Jyotiraditya Scindia for mounting stellar defence of BJP govt

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a light moment in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the being called upon to speak one after the other. And even as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu insisted with a smile that this was a coincidence, the assembled lawmakers erupted into laughter.

The Congress leader did not falter. Cracking a smile over the situation, he proceeded to shower Scindia with praise for his defense of the BJP-led government. "Waah ji Maharaj waah," he added, perhaps a tad sarcastically.

Singh began his remarks by praising the BJP leader for his staunch support for his party and his defence of the farm laws. Scindia had even hit out at his former party over their efforts on the same topic. "Scindia Ji is speaking on behalf of the BJP government with the same flair with which he had once spoken in favour of the UPA government," Singh remarked.

"Aapko badhai ho. Waah ji Maharaj waah!" he added.

"Sab aapka aashirvaad," came the pat response from Scindia.

Digvijay Singh however was in agreement. As he told his former party member, irrespective of his political allegiance, his blessings would always be with Scindia.

