VVIP choppers scam: I-T department finds fresh evidence after raids against Hyderabad group

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has unearthed fresh evidence in the VVIP choppers scam case after raiding a Hyderabad-based group which purportedly had dealings with Rajiv Saxena, who has been arrested in the case, the CBDT said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that tax sleuths searched the premises of a business group on July 24, that is engaged in conducting seismic data analysis, and found four undisclosed foreign bank accounts, three un-reported companies based in tax havens, unexplained cash of Rs 45 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 3.1 crore.

While the statement did not identify the company or its promoter, official sources named the Hyderabad-based firm as AlphaGeo and its promoter and CMD as Dinesh Alla.