Vrindavan widows make designer masks to combat Coronavirus

Brij Khandelwal

Agra

Widows living in the ashrams of Vrindavan, have utilised the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity, to promote self-reliance.

They have produced a wide range of Vrindavan-themed cotton masks which are attractive and affordable. Sri Krishna features prominently in the designer masks.

Around 1,000 special Vrindavan themed silk and cotton masks were prepared to be released on the International Widows Day, observ­ed on Tuesday. These masks will be sold by using the online platforms. Women who are confined to their ashrams expressed their interest to design masks and preferred to choose images that depict Sri Krishna in different forms and styles.