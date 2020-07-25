VP Venkaiah Naidu lauds ASHA worker for helping pregnant woman at 3 am in Udupi

Calling Rajeevi an inspiration for all, Naidu further said, "Ms. Rajeevi, who drives an autorickshaw in her spare time & offers free rides for pregnant women is a source of inspiration to all. May god bless her!”

According to a report by The Hindu, the incident took place on Thursday, when a pregnant woman from Karnataka's Pernankila village went into labour at 3 a.m. The woman called Rajeevi, who had earlier had taken her for a check-up at the Government Maternity Hospital in Udupi. Rajeevi quickly came to drive the woman to hospital. “I drove her slowly to the hospital. She gave birth on Thursday at noon and I am happy that both the mother and the child are in good health,” she told The Hindu.

Rajeevi works as an ASHA till noon and drives autorickshaw the afternoon. She has offered free rides to many pregnant women and has so far driven 150 pregnant women to hospitals.