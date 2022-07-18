Voting to elect President of India concludes in Parliament with total turnout of 98.90%

Presidents Bodyguards stand at the Parliament Building on the eve of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. | Photo by PTI

The voting which was held for the post of President of India today was concluded at the Parliament in the evening with a total turnout of 98.90 per cent.

The ballot boxes for the presidential election 2022, in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, will arrive in Parliament from across the country by the end of the day, said chief returning officer PC Mody.

“Out of 736 electors (727 MPs and nine MLAs) permitted by the Election Commissioner of India to vote in Parliament, 730 (721 MPs and nine MLAs) voted,” Mody said.

Sources, meanwhile, told news agency PTI that six MPs, including BJP's Sunny Deol, didn't cast their vote in the presidential poll.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Polling began at 10 am at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies with MPs and MLAs casting their votes. The voting process concluded at 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on July 21.

Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all members of Parliament to make the session fruitful and productive by holding discussions and debates with an open mind.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session.