Voting for 476 posts in UP block panchayat chief elections 2021 to take place today

New Delhi: The voting for Uttar Pradesh block panchayat chief elections for 476 posts will take place today (July 10, 2021). The polling will be held between 11 AM and 3 PM and will decide the fate of over 1,700 candidates. The counting of votes will take place after that.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar on Friday informed that 1,778 nomination papers were received for 825 posts of the block panchayat chief, of which 68 were cancelled and 187 withdrawn. He also said that a total of 349 candidates were elected unopposed on Friday, which, notably, was the last day for the withdrawal of the nomination

Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that 334 of the winning candidates belonged to the ruling party. State unit president of the BJP, Swatantra Dev Singh, said that after the formation of the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, a state of development and good governance has been established by eliminating casteism and corruption.