Vote for BJP, give 'current' to Mamata didi, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said BJP's Chief Minister will take an oath on 4th May while addressing a rally at Joypur in West Bengal. Veteran ministers of the BJP party have been visiting in various cities of the state to gain people's trust ahead of the elections.
With sheer confidence, the minister addressing the crowd said, "'Parivartan' will happen on May 2. 'Lotus' will win. Bharatiya Janata Party will get a majority. On May 3, our leader will be elected. On May 4, BJP's Chief minister will take the oath. No one can stop it now".
The minister took a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said, "Wake up on the day of polls and press the button of lotus. Vote for BJP and give such a current shock that Mamata ji will pounce two feet above the chair".
Looking at the enthusiasm in the people at the rally, the minister said that the public of Bengal wants a 'parivartan' in the state.
On March 2, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Malda where he attacked Trinamool Congress Party saying that Durga Puja was even banned in the state. Citing the issues faced during the festival, he said, “Durga puja gets prohibited in Bengal today, cow slaughter is forcefully started during Eid. People’s sentiments are toyed with through cow smuggling. The state government remains silent. Now it’s attempted to ban slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and attacks are executed,” he said.
Praising the BJP’s leadership on a national level, the UP CM hailed each member of the party and said, “every worker of the party has come here to connect to the Bengali brothers and sisters to re-establish the identity of Bengal and carry forward a new change through this.”
The Trinamool Congress and BJP are battling it out in the state in a triangular contest, with the Congress-Left alliance as the third contender.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)