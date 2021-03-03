Vote for BJP, give 'current' to Mamata didi, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said BJP's Chief Minister will take an oath on 4th May while addressing a rally at Joypur in West Bengal. Veteran ministers of the BJP party have been visiting in various cities of the state to gain people's trust ahead of the elections.

With sheer confidence, the minister addressing the crowd said, "'Parivartan' will happen on May 2. 'Lotus' will win. Bharatiya Janata Party will get a majority. On May 3, our leader will be elected. On May 4, BJP's Chief minister will take the oath. No one can stop it now".

The minister took a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said, "Wake up on the day of polls and press the button of lotus. Vote for BJP and give such a current shock that Mamata ji will pounce two feet above the chair".

Looking at the enthusiasm in the people at the rally, the minister said that the public of Bengal wants a 'parivartan' in the state.