'Vocal for local' through spirituality: PM Modi's new 'Aatmanirbhar' pitch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought support of spiritual leaders in amplifying the message of 'Aatmnirbharta' (self-reliant) and preach about the benefits of 'vocal for local'.

As had happened during the freedom struggle, all spiritual leaders should amplify the message of Aatmnirbharta and preach the benefits of 'vocal for local', added the Prime Minister.

The way the country supported local during the Diwali festival is an energising feeling, Modi said on the 151st birth anniversary celebrations of Jain Acharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Maharaj via video conferencing. Modi had also made a fervent appeal to people to be 'vocal for local' on the occasion of Diwali.

In his Independence Day speech from iconic Red Fort, the Prime Minister this year gave a clarion call for 'vocal for local' to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

On the occasion of Jain Acharya's birth anniversary, the Prime Minister later unveiled 'Statue of Peace' in his honour. The 151-inch-tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu (eight metals), including copper being the major constituent. The statue is installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura in Rajasthan's Pali district.