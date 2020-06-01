Vocal for local leads to comedy of errors: Centre withdraws notification for CAPF canteens which called iconic desi brands videshi

According to an ANI report, the contents of the list were determined after dividing all products into three categories. According to official communication by the Home Ministry based on the information submitted by the firms, this office has categorized all listed products in three categories Category 1 - Products Purely Made in India, Category 2 -Raw Materials Imported but Products Manufactured/Assembled in India, and Category 3 - Purely Imported Products. Products under the third category were to be delisted from Monday, while those with a mixed inventory would only be allowed to sell products that adhered to the first two categories. The parent body had also delisted those products belonging to companies which have not provided information to KPKB.

But it would seem that general knowledge, or indeed a simple search online was impossible for the body, and many Indian companies found themselves on the blacklist. Now it can be argued that these companies had neglected to provide the relevant information, but one then has to wonder why only some of their products were de-listed. It can also be said that only some of their products -- which might have been imported -- were on that list, but this too does not appear to be the case.