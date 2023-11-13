Vizag News: Denied Liquor On Diwali, Alcohol Addict Sets Wine Shop Ablaze

Alcoholic Man Sets Wine Shop Ablaze After Shopkeeper Denies To Give Liquor On Diwali | Representative image

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a drunkard set the wine shop on fire after the shopkeeper refused to give liquor to the accused in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday (November 12). The accused has been arrested and is in police custody. There are reports that he set ablaze the wine shop as he was furious after being denied liquor by the shopkeeper a day before committing the crime.

The shopkeeper refused to give alcohol to the man

As per reports, the accused who has been identified as Madhu came to the wine shop that is located in Madhurwada on Saturday (November 11) to buy liquor from the shop. However, the shopkeeper refused to give alcohol to the man as it was closing time. The man in anger started an argument with the shopkeeper. The accused also warned the shopkeeper of revenge and then left the shop.

He also poured petrol on the employees

The accused then returned to the shop on Sunday evening with a tank full of petrol and started pouring petrol on the shop. He also poured petrol on the employees who were present at the wine shop. Luckily, they escaped the shop before the man could set ablaze the shop. If they had not escaped on time they would have burnt alive along with the shop.

The accused has been arrested

The accused was arrested by the police after he set the wine shop on fire. There are reports that the wine shop faced a loss of around Rs 1.5 lakh after the accused set the shop on fire. The computers and printers and also other valuables that were present inside the shop were gutted in fire. The accused has been arrested and the police have registered a case against him under sections 307 and 436 of the Indian Penal Code.

