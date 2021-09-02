Visva-Bharati protest reaches sixth day: Faculty members write to PM Modi seeking probe against vice-chancellor

Bolpur: At a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is saying that the universities in West Bengal top the list in best universities, students protest against Visva-Bharati University’s vice-chancellor reached the sixth day.

On August 23, VC Bidyut Chakraborty rusticated three students for three years for taking part in a campus protest in January this year.

Since then, the university’s vice-chancellor has been confined to his on-campus residence by a section of students.

On Thursday, after feeling ‘uncomfortable’ a doctor and an ambulance reached the varsity but the protesting students claimed that two students will accompany the treating doctors but after the demand the doctor and the ambulance was denied entry to the varsity campus.

A protesting student claimed that just to escape the vice-chancellor is staging ‘drama’ as if he had been seriously sick then he would have accepted the students’ demand.

Meanwhile, a group of faculty members of Visva-Bharati University have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a probe against the vice chancellor.

“We demand an investigation into the complaints against Chakraborty by an independent committee headed by a serving or retired judge of a Calcutta High Court,” read the letter.

Notably, the university authorities on Wednesday had moved the Calcutta high court seeking intervention in clearing the protest held by the students.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:52 PM IST