Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi

A Vistara airline flight UK996 from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, Vistara said in a statement. Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change with rain and lightning today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm for the national capital along with several other Northern states in India.
