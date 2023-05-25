Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi | Representative Image

A Vistara airline flight UK996 from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, Vistara said in a statement. Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change with rain and lightning today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm for the national capital along with several other Northern states in India.

