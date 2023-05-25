 Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi

Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change with rain and lightning today.

Thursday, May 25, 2023
article-image
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions in Delhi | Representative Image

A Vistara airline flight UK996 from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, Vistara said in a statement. Delhi witnessed a sudden weather change with rain and lightning today. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm for the national capital along with several other Northern states in India.

