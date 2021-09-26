Visit to the US proves that world views India differently under leadership of PM Modi, says JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after he landed in New Delhi after a three-day visit to the US.

Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda along with party General Secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, and senior party functionaries were present at the airport to receive PM Modi and welcomed him with 'Dhol' and 'Nagadhas'.

While addressing supporters at the function near the airport, JP Nadda said "PM Modi's 5-day visit to the US proves that the world views India differently under the leadership of PM Modi. On behalf of crores of Indians, we welcome him back."

He also praised PM Modi for the successful bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden. "PM Modi's friendship with US President Joe Biden is not new, they share an old bond. The same was also reiterated by US President," JP Nadda said.

"PM Modi has established India as a global player with discussion on terrorism, climate change, and how a solution can be brought with everyone's participation," he added.

During his US visit, PM Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House with whom he held a bilateral meeting. This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as US President on January 20. PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and CEOs of several American companies.

He also met and held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad summit after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the summit, PM Modi proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

PM Modi also addressed the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his US visit. The US visit marked the first visit of the Prime Minister beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:23 PM IST