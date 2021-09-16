Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021: Date, significance and rituals - here's all you need to know

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated between 16th to 18th September every year according to the Georgian calendar.

The celebration is observed by worshiping the Hindu God Vishwakarma. As per the Hindu culture, this day is considered to be one of the most important events for believers.

On this day, the divine architect or the creator of the world, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped.

The holy city of Dwarka is said to be constructed by him, signifying him as a divine architect. He is also credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of architecture and mechanics.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated on the last day of the Indian Bhado month of the Solar calendar. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar Assam, West Bengal, Orisha and Tirupura observe the day with pure dedication and faith.

Many architects, engineers, carpenters, mechanics, welders, and industrialists worship Vishwakarma and his divine works. Each involved in the industry or factory pray for the protection and success in the field. Above all, they pray for a brighter future in the sector and also for the machines and tools to work smoothly.

The industrial area of Haldia is very famous for Vishwakarma Puja.

This year Vishwakarma Puja will be celebrated on September 17, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:50 PM IST